Hiker rescued after crawling 8 hours for cell service

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An injured hiker in Washington state has been airlifted to safety after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service.

KOIN-TV reports Sunday that the hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the 26-year-old had fractured his ankle while hiking on the Duckabush Trail near Hood Canal, Washington.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist the man from the trail with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Washington. The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital and is in stable condition.

It’s unclear how the man sustained his injuries, KOIN-TV reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report