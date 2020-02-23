Driver crashes into Everett fire station

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say no one was injured after a woman crashed into an Everett fire station.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 5, 1600 Madison St. The Everett Fire Department says the woman lost control of her vehicle, drove off the road, through a fence and over a rock wall before crashing into the building.

The driver of the vehicle and two firefighters who were in the room when the crash happened were not injured, according to a release.

The fire department says crews will continue to work at Fire Station 5 and there are currently no plans to limit operations at the building.  A city engineer is expected to examine the building on Monday.

Officials are investigating what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle.

