Snohomish County man, first in US with coronavirus, is now ‘fully recovered’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- A Snohomish County man, who was the first person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus, is fully recovered and released from home isolation.

The Snohomish County Health District released the following statement on Friday, Feb. 21:

"In consultation with state and federal public health authorities, the Snohomish Health District has released the patient from home isolation. He is now considered fully recovered and free to go about his regular activities. We cannot thank him enough for his patience and cooperation throughout the entire process."

The Snohomish County coronavirus patient is now considered fully recovered. pic.twitter.com/g39w7XLeYp — SnoHD (@SnoHD) February 21, 2020

The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, sought treatment at an urgent care center in the state after returning from Wuhan, China. The urgent care center sent his samples to the CDC, which confirmed he had the coronavirus.

He entered isolated care at a hospital in Everett on Jan. 23. He received treatment in an isolated gurney designed for patients with highly contagious diseases, and a robot took his vitals.

He was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 3, according to a statement from Providence Regional Medical Center. He was then put into isolation at home undergoing treatment for another two weeks, the hospital said.

There was no evidence that he transmitted the virus to anyone else, officials said.

US officials have now confirmed 34 of novel coronavirus in the country, according to an announcement Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These include 21 cases among repatriated individuals, as well as 13 US cases.

Wire services contributed to this report.