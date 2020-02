BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Police in Bonney Lake are looking for a man who reportedly shot a pet cat that was injured so bad it had to be euthanized.

Investigators said the man entered a back yard on Jan. 20, shot the car, then fled with a plastic bag in his hand.

“It’s possible he intended to collect the cat, but was unable to,” police said.

Police believe he ran to the red vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BLPD tip line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.