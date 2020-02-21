Kelcey Gornowich: Police searching for ‘Loki’ accused of killing man with cerebral palsy

RENTON — Police are asking for the public’s help to find 30-year-old Kelcey M. Gornowich aka ‘Loki’ pictured in the photo montage.

Detectives say they have identified ‘Loki’ as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 16 around 12:25 p.m. at a Renton area transient camp in the13200 block of 89th Avenue South.

Police say she shot 27-year-old Rylee Russell Marks in the chest following an argument. Officers administered CPR but Rylee did not survive.

His mom says Rylee had Cerebral Palsy. “I’m completely broken-hearted about him. He was a good person,” said Kathy Nevi. Her emotions range from crushing grief to anger right now. “You don’t shoot somebody in the middle of their chest on accident. If you do shoot somebody in the middle of the chest, you stay there and call 911. That’s pure cold blooded murder,” said Nevi.

She took Rylee’s photo at the Pike Place fish market last year. “He had such a great sense of humor,” she said.

His mom says Rylee had a rough childhood growing up because he didn’t fit in with some kids because of his disability. When he got older, he found a group of skateboarding friends in downtown Renton that he loved fiercely and vice-versa. They were like his family.

“Rylee was the most genuine person I’ve ever met. He was always going out to stick up for his friends and try to make us laugh. He was seriously hilarious and one of a kind. I can recount so many memories of just running around with him and hanging out by the river just laughing and having fun,” said Felicia Toles. “He was such a core part of our group. It really won’t be the same without him.”

‘Loki’ is known to frequent transient camps in the Renton area but she could be anywhere. She is 5’8″ 135 lbs with blue eyes but she frequently changes her hairstyle and color.

If you see her, please call 911. If you know where detectives can locate her, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a $1,000 cash reward. It is anonymous. Tips MUST be submitted through the hotline at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. The reward is only paid for tips received by crime stoppers, not tips solely provided to police. If you call 911, immediately submit a crime stoppers tip and note that info about calling 911 in the tip.