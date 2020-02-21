Five pets killed in Vancouver house fire, cause under investigation

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — A fire tore through a home in Vancouver Friday morning, causing major damage and killing five pets.

At around 8:38 a.m., firefighters with Vancouver Fire and Clark County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Street.

Officials said an off-duty firefighter lives in the area and was the first to call in the fire.

At the scene, crews found the majority of the fire burning towards the back of the home. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes and contained to the house.

Officials said the homeowners were at work at the time of the fire. However, three dogs and two cats were inside the home and none of them survived.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.