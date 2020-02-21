Man found dead outside King County Sheriff’s Office precinct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- A man found shot to death in the parking lot of the King County Sheriff's Office Maple Valley precinct is believed to be the husband of the woman who was found dead in her Maple Valley home Wednesday.

The King County Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m., the dispatch center received a call from a male who said he was on his way to a KCSO precinct to kill himself.

Two deputies at the Maple Valley location went outside and found a white SUV. The engine was running but no one was inside the vehicle. After looking around, the deputies found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The sheriff's office says the SUV is registered to the husband of the woman who was found dead in her Maple Valley home on Wednesday.

The King County Medical Examiner will need to determine the man's identity before deputies can confirm the man is the woman's husband.

Major crimes is now investigating the two deaths in Maple Valley.