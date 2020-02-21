Another sunny day before clouds, rain return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hope you've been outside enjoying this awesome weather!

Friday will start out cold but the day will be lovely with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine.

Saturday stays dry for the Metro but some showers form at the coast in the afternoon. That means we could see some soggy conditions for the XFL Seattle Dragons and the Seattle Seawolves.

Saturday night through Monday morning will have some rain. The steadier rain looks to hold off until Sunday and it could be a tad breezy too.

We're watching closely how much moisture will be left Monday morning since temps will be close to freezing. Some of those scattered showers could be scattered snow showers early in the day. An early peek at next week looks like we'll be back to mostly dry with more February sun at times by the middle of the week.

This is good weather by February standards. Enjoy!