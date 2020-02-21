7-Eleven store clerk found shot dead in Edmonds after attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- A customer who walked into a 7-Eleven store in Edmonds made a horrifying discovery Friday morning: the store clerk was lying on the floor, unresponsive and bleeding.

According to Edmonds Police, the customer called 911 about 5 a.m. Friday, and when officers arrived, they found the 64-year-old clerk from Edmonds dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Surveillance video from the store identifies one suspect -- a white man, possibly in his 20s, seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket. The hood of his jacket was up and his face was covered when he entered the store.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200 or 425-771-0212. You can also submit anonymous tips online.

The suspect is considered a "serious threat" to the public, police said. If you see him, don't approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Police have not released any additional information about the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.