Sheriff’s office seeks to ID babies in newborn theft plot investigation

TACOMA — Authorities are seeking to identify babies as part of an investigation into a woman accused in an elaborate plot to steal a newborn.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office released three photos of unidentified infants on Thursday, saying they believe “the babies’ mothers may be witnesses” in the Juliette Parker case.

Parker, 38, and her 16-year-old daughter were charged this week in the conspiracy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Court documents say Parker and her daughter laced a cupcake and gave it to a woman in hopes of stealing her baby. Parker is accused of posing as a photographer and offering free sessions on social media to gain access to the woman's home as well as the homes of other new moms.

Parker was booked into Pierce County Jail on Feb. 18, but she made bail and was released Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the identity of the babies in the photos released on Thursday is asked to contact the sheriff's office at pcsheriff@co.pierce.wa.us.