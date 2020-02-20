Seattle bank robbery suspect arrested after fleeing in a taxi and on a bus

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a suspected bank robber who tried to get away in a taxi and on a Metro bus.

According to Seattle police, officers were called to the report of a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Ballard at NW 61st St. and 15th Ave. NW.

Witnesses told police that the robber got into a taxi cab one block north of the bank. An officer spotted the cab leaving the scene and alerted officers who pursued it.

At one point, the suspect got out of the cab and managed to board a Metro bus before he was taken into custody on Dexter Ave. just west of Lake Union.

Officers booked the 55-year-old man into King County Jail for investigation of robbery.