Reward offered for ID of suspect who smashed out Metro bus window with rock, injuring the driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- King County Sheriff's detectives are trying to identify a suspect who threw a rock through a Metro bus window and injured a driver. Do you recognize him?

Detectives have been trying to ID him and now are turning to you for help.

On June 10, 2019 around 3:30 PM a Metro driver activated his emergency alarm aboard a coach near NW 100 Pl. and 7 Ave. NW in Seattle. The driver reported a male who had been asleep on the coach had become aggressive and verbal with the driver after he woke him up and now the driver was reporting the suspect had a pulled a 6-inch knife.

As deputies and Seattle Police were responding, the driver reported the male tried to stab the tires on the bus and then threw a large rock through the window of the coach injuring the driver.

"The rock comes through with some good velocity," said. Sgt. Ryan Abbott. "He throws it hard. He throws it through and then he takes off. You can see him on the video on foot running (away)."

The Metro bus driver was treated by Seattle Fire on-scene for multiple small cuts to his left arm from flying glass due to the suspect throwing the large rock through the window.

The victim driver was hit by the rock near his left rib area causing a tremendous amount of pain and leaving a visible mark on his shirt.

The suspect has still not been identified and we know someone out there will recognize this guy. If you do, please call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206/296-3311 and reference case number C19022070.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at wwwP3tips.com or via the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.