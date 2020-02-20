Police issue alert for 10-year-old boy taken from Memphis, possibly headed to Washington

Posted 8:57 AM, February 20, 2020, by

Phillip Stephen White II and his son Phillip Stephen White III. (Photos released by Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued an alert for a missing and endangered boy taken by his non-custodial father Wednesday.

According to police, 10-year-old Phillip Stephen White III, aka “Trey,” was taken by his biological father Phillip Stephen White II. He does not have custody of the child.

The two could be headed Washington state, police said.

The suspect is described as 38-years-old, 6′ 3″ tall, 410 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may have a beard and wears glasses.

The boy is 4′ tall, 83 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.