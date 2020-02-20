Police issue alert for 10-year-old boy taken from Memphis, possibly headed to Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued an alert for a missing and endangered boy taken by his non-custodial father Wednesday.

According to police, 10-year-old Phillip Stephen White III, aka “Trey,” was taken by his biological father Phillip Stephen White II. He does not have custody of the child.

The two could be headed Washington state, police said.

The suspect is described as 38-years-old, 6′ 3″ tall, 410 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may have a beard and wears glasses.

The boy is 4′ tall, 83 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).