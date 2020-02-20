Marshawn Lynch appears in trailer for HBO’s ‘Westworld’ season 3

Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch — whose return at the end of the 2019 season energized fans and brought four touchdowns in three games — appears in a trailer for season 3 of HBO’s “Westworld.”

According to the Seahawks website, news spread fast last summer that Lynch, aka Beast Mode, would appear in the series.

The trailer for the upcoming season confirms it’s true.

Lynch’s return to the Seahawks at the end of last season was among the biggest football headlines of the year. After scoring four touchdowns in three games, Lynch grabbed even more national attention for his end-of-season press conference when he told younger players to “take care of yo’ chicken,” a warning for younger players to take good care of their finances.

Season 3 premieres March 15 on HBO.

You can see Lynch about 54 seconds into the trailer.