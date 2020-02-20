Mariners announce Ichiro will throw first pitch at season opener in Seattle

PEORIA, Ariz. — Longtime Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki will throw out the first ball in the regular-season opener March 26 at home against Texas.

The 10-time All-Star outfielder, 46 has been shagging flyballs and pitching batting practice in spring training as a special assistant/instructor.

Ichiro started the Mariners’ first two games last year when they opened in Japan, then retired as a player.

Us: Hey Ichiro, would you like to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day? Ichiro: pic.twitter.com/vSiVZXoEYh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 20, 2020

Haniger upbeat after offseason of surgeries

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is in a positive frame of mind even though he has undergone three surgeries in seven months.

The 2018 All-Star says he isn’t feeling much pain from surgery in his core area in January plus a back procedure earlier this month. He says he believes he can play at some point this season.

Mariners manager Scott Servais says he’s glad Haniger is at spring training in Arizona with the team.

The 29-year-old is one of the few veterans on a largely young Mariners roster.