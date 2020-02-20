Man accused of stabbing, killing man in unincorporated Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 41-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge after reportedly stabbing a man who later died at a hospital.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 6:20 p.m. to the 18800 block of SE 216th Street, where a man told investigators that he woke up from a nap and found his friend, a 51-year-old man, unresponsive with a knife in his hand.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The man who called police was later named as a suspect in the other’s man’s death. He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide.