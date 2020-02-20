Macklemore joins Dutch Bros as executive creative director

Posted 11:59 AM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 12:02PM, February 20, 2020

SEATTLE, WA – MARCH 28: Recording Artist Macklemore attends the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox during their Opening Day game at T-Mobile Park on March 28, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle-born rapper and songwriter Macklemore is teaming up with a popular Oregon-based coffee company company.

Dutch Bros has hired Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, as executive creative director for Dutch Bros Cold Brew.

A company spokesperson said he’ll be helping to develop new products and flavors on a short-term basis until this summer when he performs at an internal company event called COACHA.

“This is a natural partnership for us – Macklemore is a huge fan of our Cold Brew and we’re a huge fan of his creativity!” Dutch Bros spokesperson Melanie Spliethof  said. “Macklemore has a huge passion for music and helping teens (through his Residency program,) which aligns with our core values, as well. We’re about to launch a few products that truly make Cold Brew options limitless for our customers and he’ll be a key part of that.”

Video below is from the Macklemore annoucement at the company’s business summit:

