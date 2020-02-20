× Lack of funding for ferry worries Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — The Elwha ferry will be retired from service if the state Legislature cuts funding for it.

It’s a move that would impact the Anacortes to Sidney, British Columbia, route and further strain the Washington State Ferries system.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s supplemental budget does not include funding to operate the 52-year-old Elwha. The ferry is out of service and in need of repairs.

If the Elwha is retired, the only ferry certified to make the international crossing would be the Chelan. Losing the Elwha would leave State Ferries with 21 boats in its fleet.