King Co. proposes fireworks to scare eagles away from landfill

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Residents who live near the Cedar Hill landfill in King County could be in for fireworks in their area, but it's not a celebration.

Pat McLaughlin, director of King County Solid Waste, said the county is proposing fireworks as a deterrent for bald eagles, who are attracted to the landfill and often drop trash and other items they pick up into neighboring yards.

McLaughlin said the fireworks would be used solely for noise.

"The eagle is a protected species and we respect that. We're not harming wildlife in general. What we are doing is trying to dissuade their interest in nesting or feeding at the landfill," he said.

The director noted the best way to protect the eagles is something we can all do at home: put our food scraps in yard waste containers rather than the garbage.