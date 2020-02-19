Pit bulls seized from suspected dogfighting ring will soon be up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Dozens of pit bull dogs and puppies taken from a suspected dogfighting ring in Pierce County will soon be available for adoption.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County took the dogs in back in December. They were malnourished and terrified, but they've been in good hands since then.

The 37 dogs will be ready for adoption after they're all spayed and neutered and undergo some normal medical care, the Humane Society said in a release.

The dogs range in age from a few months to 5 years old, and the Humane Society says all the dogs have been friendly, loving and outgoing.

Officials in the prosecutor’s office previously said there is no timeline on if and when charges may be filed against a man suspected of animal cruelty in the case.