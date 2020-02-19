Woman, 57, found dead in Maple Valley home after missing hair appointment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLELY, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman whose body was found Wednesday in a home in Maple Valley.

Officials say they initially responded to the home on SE 276th Place on Tuesday after the woman's hairdresser contacted police when she missed an appointment.

King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott says investigators went to the home but didn't find signs of anything suspicious and nobody answered the door.

Officials were contacted by the salon again on Wednesday after they were still unable to get in touch with the woman.

Abbott says deputies went to the home again and forced their way inside. Investigators found the woman's body on the home's upper level.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.