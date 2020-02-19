× Gun control bills fail in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Both the Senate and House started Wednesday morning with more than 200 bills on their agendas.

Legislation ranging from gun control, worker’s rights and others, had stalled. Lawmakers had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to get their bills passed.

House Bill 2240 aimed at limiting the number of bullets a gun could hold saw heated debate. Senate Bill 6294, which would mandate concealed carry permit holders to undergo mandatory training and other requirements, was also debated heavily this session.

Lawmakers were unable to move either bill out of their respective chambers before the deadline passed.