1 killed in crash between car, semi in Kent

KENT, Wash. -- One person died in a crash Wednesday morning involving a car and a semi truck.

Puget Sound Firefighters were called to Orillia Rd. at S 212th St. around 7:00 a.m. to the scene of a serious crash.

Kent police said one person was killed. That person has not been identified.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

S. Orillia Rd. was expected to be closed for several hours between S 200th St. and 42nd Ave. S.

Orillia road closed at S212 st in Kent for serious accident investigation of car vs semi pic.twitter.com/72JGWoUnY2 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.