UW to stream forum on coronavirus

SEATTLE — If you’re interested in learning more about the coronavirus, you’re not alone.

The University of Washington is hosting a public forum all about the outbreak on Wednesday night.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and features a variety of health and medical experts. It is already at max capacity, but you can watch a live stream from home.

The new virus centered in China has infected more than 73,000 people in recent months. The virus has killed 1,868 patients in mainland China and five elsewhere.

