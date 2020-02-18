State House approves bill protecting domestic workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The House has approved a measure that seeks to protect domestic workers from retaliation, sexual harassment and discrimination.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington has at least 100,000 domestic workers. The measure that passed the House Tuesday provides domestic workers with protections afforded to other workers, including protection against sexual harassment and discrimination.

It also prohibits employers from holding on to personal effects, including legal documents such as passports and prohibits the monitoring of workers using the bathroom or changing clothes.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.