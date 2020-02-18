Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation hours after abduction, coroner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAYCE, S.C. – A South Carolina first grader was killed hours after she was abducted from her home last week, a county coroner said Tuesday.

Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, went missing from outside her Cayce, South Carolina, home on February 10. She was last seen playing in her front yard after taking the bus home from Springdale Elementary School, Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley told reporters.

Her body was found February 13 in a wooded area between her family's house and an auto parts store, according to Antley. Faye's body hadn't been there long when found, authorities said.

Faye died from asphyxiation and she was not killed at the location where her body was found, Lexington County Corner Margaret Fisher said, citing the results of a recent autopsy.

"We have concluded that Faye's death was a homicide and took place within only a few hours after she was abducted," Fisher said.

Faye's death has been "linked" to a neighbor whose body was discovered shortly after hers was found, police have said.

Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found in his residence about 150 feet from the girl's house.

Taylor's autopsy will be released on Tuesday, Fisher said.