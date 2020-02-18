AP Source: Greg Olsen agrees to 1-year deal with Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the terms of the deal were not announced by the team.

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns during his 14-year NFL career.

