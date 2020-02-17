State wildlife officials rescue black bear cubs found abandoned in den

Two black bear cubs found crying in a den have been rescued by state Department of Fish and Wildlife agents.

The bears were discovered on land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources, though the agency didn’t say where in Washington state.

“Unfortunately, after hours passed, it appeared their mother had abandoned them,” the state natural resources department said on its Facebook page.

State wildlife agents picked up the bears so they could get proper care.

If you encounter an animal that appears injured or abandoned, call the WDFW Enforcement office at 360-902-2936, email enforcement-web@dfw.wa.gov, or call 911.