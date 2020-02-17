Remains found inside Issaquah home believed to be man who took family hostage at gunpoint

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Remains found inside a sprawling, charred home in Issaquah are believed to be the man who held his sister and her family hostage at gunpoint for several hours over the weekend.

Issaquah Police said the hostage situation started about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call at a home in the 5200 block of Isola Place NW in the Montreux area.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man with a felony warrant, later learned to be the brother of the resident, went into the home armed with a handgun. He took the resident, her fiancé and her two small children – an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old – hostage.

Negotiators were called to the scene, and after five-and-a-half hours of negotiations, the children and the woman’s fiance were released safely.

The woman was able to escape about 10:45 a.m. Sunday when her brother fell asleep. Responding officers used gas to try to get the man out of the house.

Large contingent of police and fire investigators at burned out Issaquah home where suspect held family hostage over the weekend. Swat team got family out safe. They believe suspect died in fire. pic.twitter.com/q4QdLcEQli — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 17, 2020

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, police reported that the home was on fire and that Puget Sound Energy would have to shut off power to the entire neighborhood to extinguish it.

The home was a total loss, and investigators had to wait until daylight Monday to search for the man’s remains.

State Patrol will hold a press conference with updates at 1:30 p.m. Monday.