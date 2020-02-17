Remains believed to be Issaquah hostage-taker found in burned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- A body has been found inside a charred Issaquah home where an armed man had held his sister and her family hostage for hours this weekend, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A medical examiner arrived to an Issaquah home Monday afternoon after a cadaver dog found human remains.

Investigators believe the remains to be the 28-year-old gunman that held his sister, her boyfriend, and two children ages 5 and 8 hostages Saturday night.

After hours of negotiations, the four hostages were rescued safely on Saturday, but the suspect remained barricaded in the home which caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol officials said crews poked a hole in the garage for him to escape, but he didn't use it.

How and where the fire started is unknown, but the remains were found in a loft above the garage and that's where arson investigators are looking into.

"We don't want loss of life and negotiators do everything they can do to bring this to a peaceful resolution without loss of life. Unfortunately, it did not end that way, but the hostages were able to come out and be safe," said Trooper Rick Johnson.

The medical examiner is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The large police and fire scene kept neighbors away from their homes for much of the weekend.

The suspect's name has not yet been released, and the motive for the attack remains unclear. Investigators said the gunman was wanted on a felony warrant.