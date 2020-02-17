Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Mason County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELFAIR, Wash. -- Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday afternoon in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Leinneweber was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. He had walked to a friend's house with his 8-year-old sister. When his friend wasn't at the home on the 3200 block of Rasor Rd. in Belfair, the Thomas left. He hasn't been seen since.

"This is a very wooded-rural area of Mason County. It is in between Trails End Lake and Devereaux Lake," deputies wrote in a social media post. "Deputies have been searching in the area and are working with DEM to get bloodhounds and ground assets to assist in the search."

Thomas is described as an Alaska Native, 4' 6" tall, 60 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He wears black-rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a camouflage Carhartt coat with blue jeans and boots.

If you have any information, please contact deputies.