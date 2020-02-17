Limelight Pet Project: Meet Boomer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a seven-month-old mixed breed puppy we want to tell you about. Meet Boomer! He is a big ball of love full of energy. He is very well-behaved and loved playing with people and other dogs. If you want to learn more about Boomer, give Emerald City Pet Rescue a call and they can help you fill out a dog adopters survey. From there, they can set you up with a meet and greet to see if this sweet boy is a good fit for you and your home.