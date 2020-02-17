A renewed warning about cedar chests linked to child deaths

SEATTLE — A warning for anyone who owns or might be looking to buy or sell an antique cedar chest.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 14 children suffocated between 1977 and 2015 after being locked inside these chests.

A recall was issued several times before, but it may be time for another warning after these chests have showing up locally on second-hand resale websites like Facebook Marketplace and Nextdoor.

The type of cedar chests affected are identified by these brands: Lane or Virginia Maid cedar chests manufactured between 1912 and 1987.

The deadly component is with the top latch of the chest. Once you shut it, it locks and the only way to open it is from the outside.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection, most of these chests are airtight and soundproof.

Children might think it’s a good place to hide, but if this latch is on, it can become a deadly mistake.

CPSC is urging people to remove the latch and lock – or get a FREE replacement from United Furniture Industries:

Contact United Furniture Industries toll-free at 877-251-5010 and select Option 4, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, leave a message after hours of operation, or send an email to LaneRepair@ufifurniture.com or order the free replacement latch and lock online here.