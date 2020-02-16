The longest stretch of dry weather so far this year starts Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Looks like we're in for the longest stretch of dry weather we've seen so far in 2020, though the timing doesn't seem to coincide well with the weekends.

Rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. The mountains will see up to 10 inches more of snow.

With clearing skies, we'll see temps get close to freezing in the overnight hours to start out Presidents Day with some frosty and frozen areas.

Presidents Day starts cold and foggy, but the sun looks to emerge by mid-morning. That dry pattern looks to continue - with highs near 50 degrees - until a weak front arrives Thursday with only a slight chance of showers for the lowlands.

Friday looks partly sunny with a chance of some showers by the evening. Rain looks to return by Saturday making things soggy for both the XFL Seattle Dragons and our professional men's rugby team, the Seattle Seawolves.