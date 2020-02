Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to talk about the upcoming U.S. Challenge Cup, featuring 12 of the best Bantam youth hockey teams on the West Coast, which takes place next weekend at the Showare Center in Kent.

The T-Birds also hosted their annual Hockey Challenge, which has raised more than $6.5 million for Ronald McDonald House charities over the past 22 years.

Interview above