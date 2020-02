RENTON, Wash. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Renton.

Renton Police said it happened Sunday afternoon in the 13200 block of 89 Avenue South. It was reported as a disturbance with one person injured. It has since been upgraded to a shooting with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional information yet.

