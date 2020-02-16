× Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Seattle Saturday

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will campaign in Washington a day after the ballots for the March 10 presidential primary are sent to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters.

Warren’s free-to-the-public event will take place at the Seattle Center Armory Saturday, the same day as the caucuses in Nevada. Her scheduled visit comes less than a week after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ planned public rally Monday night at the Tacoma Dome.

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination remains in flux, with Sanders vying with other top contenders, including Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who placed a close second in New Hampshire, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who placed third.