Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Seattle Saturday

Posted 3:13 PM, February 16, 2020, by

Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will campaign in Washington a day after the ballots for the March 10 presidential primary are sent to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters.

Warren’s free-to-the-public event will take place at the Seattle Center Armory Saturday, the same day as the caucuses in Nevada. Her scheduled visit comes less than a week after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ planned public rally Monday night at the Tacoma Dome.

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination remains in flux, with Sanders vying with other top contenders, including Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who placed a close second in New Hampshire, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who placed third.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.