Wanted in Pierce County: Trio accused of attacking, robbing woman who had to jump from balcony to escape

PIERCE COUNTY -- Deputies in Pierce County need your help catching a trio accused of attacking and robbing a woman.

The victim only escaped because she jumped from a second-story balcony.

Detectives say the suspects stole more than 50 pairs of her Nike Air Jordans worth more than $2,500.

Here's a look at the suspects:

There are arrest warrants out on all three of them for kidnapping, burglary and robbery.

Investigators say the victim is Omari Steele's ex-girlfriend.

He allegedly went to her apartment, along with his cousin Z'Jamayla Steele and his current girlfriend, Ella Charles. He asked her for money, and when she refused, detectives say the two women stomped on her as Steele dragged her around by the hair.

Detectives say Steele and Ella could be staying in the Seattle area.

If you know any of these three suspects, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. It's anonymous, and you can get a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.