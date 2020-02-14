State trooper pushed out of moving vehicle near Mercer Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- A Seattle man is in custody after he allegedly fought a state trooper and shoved him out of a moving car.

The wild scene unfolded Wednesday night on I-90 near Mercer Island.

State Patrol says the trooper tried to arrest a man for driving under the influence, but he broke free and jumped back into his car.

The trooper hopped in beside him, but the man then pushed him out, shoving the officer into the second and third lanes of oncoming traffic.

Investigators say the man gave the trooper a fake name, but he was driving a rental car so they tracked him down and arrested him. The trooper is recovering and will be OK.