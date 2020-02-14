Sarah Deviney: ID theft suspect sought after skipping court

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Sarah Deviney is charged in Spokane County with 16 counts of identity theft, and has a warrant out for her arrest after skipping court in late December.

Deviney is accused of stealing people’s credit card numbers through her job in the health care field in 2015. She’d use the credit card information to purchase items to be sent to her home in Spokane, officials said.

Deviney is also charged with possession of meth and eight counts of prescription fraud.

She’s 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know where she is, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and claim the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.