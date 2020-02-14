Prolific beauty store bandit accused of stealing over $15,000 from area stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Lakewood Police are searching for a prolific retail theft suspect who detectives say has stolen more than $15,000 from area beauty stores.

Officials say the thefts have been going on since October, and that the man has hit 10 different stores in places as far north as Everett and as far south as Puyallup.

"He's always choosing the Ulta beauty cosmetic stores and he's doing the same thing every time," said Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler. "He comes in, grabs one of their bags, fills it up with expensive fragrances and just runs out of the door."

Detectives say the suspect has been seen in a burgundy Buick SUV with a big sticker on the back window that says "Clergy." He's also driven off in a red Nissan Rogue.

If you know who this suspect is, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and claim the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.