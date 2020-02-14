Police: 2 sought after Seattle pharmacy employee threatened with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect who terrified a pharmacy employee when he threatened her with a knife. Detectives believe he had a lookout working with him.

Authorities say the suspect came into the Walgreens on Lake City Way at about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019. He milled around the store for a bit, then vaulted over the counter, pulled a 5-inch knife and demanded drugs, police said.

The narcotics he was looking for were kept in a time-locked safe, a big roadblock that pharmacy robbers are running into more and more as drug stores boost their security.

The suspect ended up leaving the store empty-handed.

Detectives believe a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt who was hanging out by the front door when the robber ran out was likely an accomplice.

Investigators say the robbery suspect had dreadlocks and stood about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a purple Nike backpack on at the time of the incident.

If you recognize either person, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).