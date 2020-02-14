‘Married At First Sight’ star Dr. Pepper Schwartz shares love and relationship advice for all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - For 10 seasons, Dr. Pepper Schwartz has served as an expert on the hit show "Married at First Sight." The University of Washington professor shares her advice on everything love and relationships just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Whether you're single, divorced or trying to keep the love alive, Dr. Pepper Schwartz says all relationships take work and likens it to a job. She also emphasizes that doing kind things for your partner shouldn't be limited to just one day a year.

