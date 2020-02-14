Eastside restaurant lures accredited Executive Chef Pierre Tumlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - What was supposed to be a short visit turned into a new place to call home for Wheelhouse executive chef Pierre Tumlin.

The California native's resume includes working as a sous chef for Gordon Ramsay, time with several prestigious kitchens and the 2016 Rising Star Chef award from The San Francisco Chronicle. Now he brings his experience to Woodinville's Hollywood District.

Wheelhouse is described as a farm-to-table gastropub developed by the same team that created the iconic Teatro ZinZanni. The newly opened spot was once the Redhook brewery site.

This Valentine's Day, they're offering a three-course tasting menu for $99 a person. On the menu: a saffron gnocchetti with rabbit confit, broccolini, and walnuts and parmesan, which Chef Tumlin made for us during our visit there.

Wrap up the evening with a variety of desserts including the spiced rm cake, a creation of pastry chef Brandy McMahan. She's shared her recipe below.

More on Wheelhouse can be found on their website.

Spiced Rum Cake

Cake Ingredients:

¾ cup Unsalted Butter, softened

1 ½ cups Granulated Sugar

3 large Eggs

2 tsp Rum, preferably spiced (or rum extract)

3 cups Cake Flour, sifted (can substitute AP Flour)

1 ¾ tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

1 ½ tsp Ground Nutmeg

½ tsp Cinnamon

¾ tsp Kosher Salt

1 ¼ cup Buttermilk

Frosting Glaze Ingredients:

2 cups Confectioners Sugar

¼ cup Whole Milk

1 ½ TBSP Spiced Rum (or more to taste)

Process:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray baking pan (or pans) with baking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt; set the bowl aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together at medium speed, scraping sides and bottom of the bowl periodically, until the mixture is fluffy and pale in color (3-5 minutes).

Beat in one egg at a time; completely incorporating each egg before adding the next.

Beat in the rum, or rum extract flavoring if preferred.

Gradually add the dry ingredient mix into the butter mix; alternating with the buttermilk (beginning and ending with the flour).

Pour the batter into the previously greased baking pan, or pans, and place in oven. It’s best to use no fan when baking cakes, but if your oven does not have the option to turn the fan completely off then keep the fan on a low setting. Bake at 300 degrees for 45-60 minutes. Time will vary based on different ovens, altitude, and pan size. To check for doneness give the pan a slight shake; if you see the center jiggle then it needs to continue to bake. When it is done there should be no sign of batter jiggle, the edges of the cake will have slightly pulled away from the pan edges, and the color will be a nice golden tone.

Remove the baked cake/s from the oven and put them on a rack to cool, leaving them in their pans for most of the cooling process. When the pans have cooled significantly and can be easily handled with bare hands turn the cakes out upside down onto the rack to finish cooling completely.

Meanwhile, during the cake baking wait time, make your frosting glaze. Use a medium sized mixing bowl, combine all three ingredients (powdered sugar, milk, and rum) with a whisk. Adjust the flavor and thickness of your glaze to your personal liking. To thicken, add more powdered confectioners sugar. To thin out, add more milk or rum. For a stronger rum taste use more rum than milk, or vise-versa for a more mild taste. Whisk briskly until all ingredients have become smooth and to your desired consistency. Drizzle over the cooled cake, grab a fork, and dig in!

