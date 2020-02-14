Driver on the Street: Longtime lunch ladies bring joy to Mercer Island students

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.

In this installment, he heads to Mercer Island High School, where for the last 40 years lunchtime has been about more than just good food thanks to two ladies. Jane Dolence and Jean Sutton do 2,000 transactions a day and know every student’s name.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.