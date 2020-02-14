A slew of property crime crooks wanted in Bainbridge Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. -- Bainbridge Island Police are hoping you can help identify a slew of property crime crooks.

Video shows one of the suspects diving into the back of a pickup truck to dig for goods to steal.

"This just goes to show to what extent some of these criminals are going through to get the stuff out of the car. They'll physically go in the vehicle, some of these larger vehicles, to get what they need," Det. Erik Peffer says.

Crooks like these six suspects have already pulled more than a dozen crimes like car prowls, mail thefts, and burglaries since the start of the year.

Then there's this suspect, seen walking out of a Safeway and again walking into another store to use a stolen credit card. The card he used was taken from a woman's car while it sat parked in the driveway of her home.

Clancy Jacobsen is a single mom and school teacher. Her son forgot to lock the door, and she forgot to take her purse out. She had her drivers license, gift cards and cash stolen, but what she lost most of all is her sense of security.

"I worry about more repercussions from this. Because the person has all of my information. So, like I said, I feel like my security has been compromised and just being able to feel comfortable being at your own home and feeling safe, that's gone right now," she said.

And there's this shot of a mail theft suspect walking into a Walmart. She's holding a manila envelope that detectives say is actually stolen mail taken from a residence.

Detectives say tax season is a prime time for mail theft. Now is the time to be vigilant.

"It`s just good for the community to know to keep your car doors locked, keep your mailboxes secured. If you can get a locking mailbox, great. Lock the doors at your home. Keep your personal belongings with you or in your home where they`re safe," Det. Peffer said.

He's hoping you can help ID suspects like the woman who hopped into the back of a truck in a parking garage. She wasn't alone. This guy in the black puffy jacket was with her.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of any of these suspects. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your phone. You can remain anonymous.