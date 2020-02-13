State’s largest free health clinic returns to Seattle for a sixth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The state's largest free health clinic is under way in the heart of Seattle.

From Feb. 13-16, free dental, medical and eye care services are available at Seattle Center for anyone who struggles to access or afford healthcare.

Patients who attend can receive a variety of services, including dental fillings and extractions, eye examinations, physicals, behavioral healthcare and social work, prescription eyeglasses, immunizations, laboratory tests, mammograms, ultrasounds and x-rays and much more.

More than 100 healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofit entities, private businesses and thousands of volunteers come together to help thousands of people every year

Over the past five years, the clinic has cared for 20,000 patients and provided $17 million in services.

Here is how Seattle/King County Clinic works:

Clinic patients receive treatment on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patients may park free of charge at Mercer Street Parking Garage on each day of the Clinic.

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, located at the corner of 2nd Ave North and Thomas St, serves as the ticket waiting and distribution area.

Organizers distribute free admission tickets for the day beginning at 5 a.m. Tickets are limited.

Doors to the Clinic open at 6:30 a.m.

Patients are escorted to the service facilities and are admitted by ticket number into the Clinic.

Patients register as they enter. They do not need to show identification or proof of immigration status. Services are not limited to residents of Seattle and King County.

Inside the Clinic, all procedures and services are provided free of charge, and interpretation services are available for those who need them.

Patients cannot receive both dental and eye care in one day. They may return to the Clinic on other days for additional services.

Click here for more information.