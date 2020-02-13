Special Election: Check the latest results here

State Supreme Court upholds billions of dollars in Sound Transit funding

Posted 10:58 AM, February 13, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:13AM, February 13, 2020
soundtransit

Link Light Rail

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has upheld big car tab increases in the Puget Sound area, a decision that preserves billions of dollars in voter-approved money earmarked for light trail and other projects.

Seven people filed the lawsuit to overturn a rate increase by Sound Transit. Voters in 2016 approved the rate hike to fund the Sound Transit 3 expansion project that will build 62 miles of new light rail from Everett to Tacoma and from Seattle to the Eastside.

The lawsuit sought a refund of millions of dollars in car registration fees collected through the increase to help pay for the $54 billion expansion.

In a 7 to 2 decision Thursday, the high court justices found that the motor vehicle excise tax was constitutional.

This decision is separate from the I-976 case that is currently making its way through the courts. Voters in November 2019 approved a measure by activist Tim Eyman that limits annual car tab fees to $30. Several agencies filed a lawsuit challenging the voter-approved initiative, but a judge this week rejected most of the challenges and said a coalition of Washington cities had failed to carry the heavy burden of demonstrating that the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional on most of their claims.

But the $30 car tabs have not taken effect yet, as the judge has not yet ruled on two other issues: whether the initiative unlawfully impairs the contracting authority of the city of Burien, and on whether a requirement that car valuations be based on Kelley Blue Book values illegally favors a private company.

Watch the latest on the current I-976 battle below:

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.