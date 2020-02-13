Rock legend Duff McKagan ‘crestfallen’ over state of downtown Seattle

SEATTLE – Rock legend and Seattle native Duff McKagan is worried about the city he loves.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist has spent the better part of 30 years traveling the globe, getting a first-hand look at problems facing cities all over the world. But when he comes home to Seattle, the husband and father of three faces a difficult reality – he feels less safe here than anywhere else.

Following a deadly shooting on Third Avenue and Pine Street in January, McKagan wrote a letter to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, begging her to take action. He copied the Seattle Times editorial board on the letter, which the newspaper published.

“Seattle is my city, and it’s gotten way past the point of being scary,” he wrote.

As he awaits a response from Mayor Durkan, McKagan sat down with Q13’s Brandi Kruse to share his message to city leaders, his disappointment with the state of downtown Seattle, and his hope for the future.

What would Duff McKagan do to fix problems like homelessness, drug addiction, and crime? Watch more of his interview Sunday on “The Divide” – at 7:30am on Q13 FOX.