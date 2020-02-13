Passing showers, heavy mountain snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There will be passing showers all weekend with lots and lots of snow in the mountains.

Friday looks pretty dry for Valentine’s Day, at least for the Metro. There will be snow on the passes.

Saturday looks wet for all with big snow for the ski areas. It’ll be breezy Saturday as well.

Sunday has passing showers and sun breaks, but the mountains keep the snow going. I’d expect some delays on the passes this weekend as the ski areas will pick up as much as 40 inches through the Holiday!

Lows this weekend will be around 38 and highs will be around 48.